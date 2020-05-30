Transport minister vows to complete amendments to law against drink-driving by June

Transportation Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said a briefing session will be held by the Road Transport Department concerning the amendments on Monday (June 1) with a focus on driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Transportation Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has guaranteed the amendments to the Road Transportation Act 1987 will be finalised by the middle of next month for Cabinet’s approval.

He said a briefing session will be held by the Road Transport Department concerning the amendments on Monday (June 1) with a focus on driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“To drivers out there, please do not drive while drunk or under the influence of drugs. Value your lives and safety, especially for that of other road users. Become a responsible society for the good of all,” Wee said in a Facebook post.

He also lamented news from yesterday of yet another deadly drink-driving accident, and offered his condolences to the victim’s family and prayers for the soul to rest in peace.

A 22-year old student crashed his vehicle into two courier company employees at KM 34.2 along the Federal Highway. One of the couriers, a 42-year old man, died on the spot while his 30-year old colleague sustained severe injuries.

Preliminary investigations into the driver, who escaped without injuries, revealed the alcohol content test found high levels in his body. Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal was quoted as saying the case was being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.