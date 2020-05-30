Police: Man believed electrocuted by electric pole in Bukit Mertajam

A man died after he was believed to have been electrocuted at the roadside at Taman Usahaniaga today, said police. — Unsplash pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 30 — A man died after he was believed to have been electrocuted at the roadside at Taman Usahaniaga, here, today.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the 51-year old man’s body was found by a passerby at 3.40am before being brought to Bukit Mertajam Hospital for further check-up.

“When found, the victim was only wearing a pair of knee-length pants with his right hand touching the electric pole on the road.

“Further checks on the victim’s body revealed burn marks on his right elbow believed to have been hit by electric shocks. A post-mortem report revealed victim had died of electric shocks,” he said here, today,

He added there was no element of crimes found and the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama