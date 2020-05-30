Indonesian maintenance worker killed in lift accident in Johor

JOHOR BARU, May 30 — An Indonesian elevator maintenance worker was killed after he fell while carrying out repair works on the lift at a private hospital in Larkin today.

Larkin Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander K. Karupannan said that Muntholib, 39, and three others were working on replacing the old elevator with a new one when the accident occurred.

“He (the victim) is believed to have stepped on something or slipped, causing him to fall and be trapped between the first and second floors.

“His co-workers heard a thud and realised he had fallen and was trapped,” he said when contacted today.

He said the fire brigade received an emergency call at about 2.50pm and dispatched a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle, an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) ambulance and 10 personnel to the location.

However, upon arrival, a doctor at the scene pronounced Muntholib dead due to severe head injuries.

The body has been sent to the Sultan Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama