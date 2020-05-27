Covid-19: Cuepacs wants depot staff welfare to be prioritised

Illegal immigrants are rounded up during a raid conducted by the Immigration Department of Malaysia and the police at the Selayang Baru area May 14, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged the government to provide sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) to all Immigration Detention Depot (DTI) personnel to prevent the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said that on-site clinics must also be set up at DTIs, with Health Ministry officers in place, for Immigration Department officers to seek reference and advice on safety, as well as to monitor compliance on standard operating procedures in handling patients or detainees.

He said although the situation at the DTIs was under control, Cuepacs had received complaints of officers on duty who were always afraid and worried for their personal safety due as not all of them knew how to handle Covid-19 positive patients.

“As such, these measures (PPE and on-site clinic) are appropriate because they can prevent an even worse risk of infection at the DTIs and motivate the field staff because their safety is not being taken lightly,” said Adnan in a statement today.

Recently, an increasing number of Covid-19 cases have been reported at three DTIs, namely in Sepang, Bukit Jalil and Semenyih.

Adnan said Cuepacs learnt that there were officers on duty at the DTIs who had been quarantined for 14 days and that, during their absence, officers from other states and departments were sent to replace them.

“Imagine if these replacement staff are also directed to be quarantined if required, the department will face difficulty replacing these personnel as there will be a shortage of officers.

“Cuepacs is satisfied with the welfare of civil servants on duty at the DTIs, especially in Bukit Jalil, Semenyih and Sepang. However, it must be improved to prevent unexpected risks,” he said.

Adnan also advised all parties, especially non-governmental organisations (NGO), who criticised government measures in conducting operations to arrest and detain illegal immigrants, to stop making negative accusations as if their actions were discriminatory.

“It must be reminded that all measures taken by the authorities in detaining illegal immigrants were to ensure the safety and security of the people and the country, especially with regard to the spread of Covid-19.

“All parties, particularly NGOs, are supposed to give support to frontliners involved and not make baseless criticisms. The country’s priority is certainly to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to take care of the nation’s sovereignty,” he said. — Bernama