Transport minister: Briefing on proposed amendments to Road Transport Act to be held on June 1

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — A briefing session between the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be held on June 1 to study and review all proposed amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong in a Facebook post today said among the proposed amendments were on offences related to driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or driving recklessly and causing injuries or took the lives of other road users.

“The amendments must be finalised by mid-June taking into account public opinion through an ongoing survey before being tabled at the Cabinet meeting, “ said the post.

He also shared a link for people to answer the survey conducted by the MOT through the Logistic and Land Transport Division (BLPD) at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdFO_IIrh6otCgdFLcr9p1-cggYWWfirK6bQu90AWdBhxFVaA/viewform. — Bernama