Cops: No breach of festive SOP in Kelantan so far during CMCO

KOTA BARU, May 26 ― The Kelantan police have inspected 262 houses since the first day of Syawal to ensure public compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) during this festive season.

State police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the checks involved 862 original occupants of the houses and 38 additional occupants who returned from other states.

He added that 518 vehicles were also inspected, 37 of which were found to have travelled across districts while only one was found making interstate travel.

“However, that person was permitted to do so and had the permission letter with him.

“So far, no arrest was made and we found that the public was adhering to the directives from the authorities,” he said when contacted today.

Hasanuddin said the Kelantan police would continue their patrol and inspection to ensure there was no breach of SOP during this festive season. ― Bernama