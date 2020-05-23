Sarawak PKR chief: Party will be in peace after members who plan to quit leaves

Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng today said the party will be in peace for a good 10 years after those who intend to resign leaves. — Picture from Facebook/Larry Sng

KUCHING, May 23 — Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng today said the party will be in peace for a good 10 years after those who intend to resign leaves.

He said there is still a handful of branch committees members and leaders who have yet to make their announcement to resign from the party.

“Once the process of resignations is over, I believe there shall be peace in Sarawak PKR for a good ten years,” he said in his Facebook post.

“The positive news is that the majority of those who have intended to resign have already done so,” he said, referring to the mass resignations of grassroots leaders.

Among those who have left the party are state PKR Women chief Catherine Jok Uvang, state deputy Youth chief and Bandar Kuching chairman Simon Siah, Mas Gading branch chief Boniface Willy Tumek and his deputy Francis Teron, former vice-chairman Nicholas Bawin, state PKR Sri Kandi chief Sylvia Pawa and PKR National Women vice head Vook Shiak Ni.

At least eight state PKR branches have also been dissolved after most or the entire committees left the party.

Batu Lintang State Assemblyman See Chee How and Betong branch chief Vernon Kedit are among those who have been sacked from the party while former state PKR Women chief Nurhanim Mokshen and his brother, Baharuddin, who was the state PKR deputy chairman, were suspended from the party.

Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian, Saratok Member of Parliament Ali Biju and Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament Willie Biju left the party just before the collapse of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

In a separate statement today, state PKR information and communication chief Abun Sui Anyit said the state leadership council at its meeting yesterday had appointed Lubok Antu Member of Parliament Jugah Muyang as coordinator for Lubok Antu branch, John Jeffrey for Puncak Borneo, Noel Changgai Bucking for Betong, Robert Lim Chim Chuang for Sibu, Upom Uget for Tanjung Manis, Dominique Ng Kim Ho for Bandar Kuching, Japar Suyut for Lawas and Tay Wei Wei for Sri Aman.