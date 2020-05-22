Promotion for corporal killed in roadblock crash on Lekas highway

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the promotion of the late Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail was effective on May 3. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, who was killed after he was hit by a vehicle driven by a man believed to be under the influence of alcohol on May 3, was promoted to Sergeant.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the promotion of the late Safwan was effective on May 3.

He said the Police Force Commission (SPP), which convened yesterday, had agreed to give the posthumous promotion to Safwan.

“It is to recognise and appreciate Safwan’s service and sacrifice. He had given his full commitment as a front-line member in Op Covid-19.

‘‘As the Home Minister, I reiterate that the government is committed towards upholding justice for Safwan,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah said the passing of Safwan was a major loss to the Royal Malaysian Police Force (PDRM).

He said according to the records, Safwan joined PDRM on May 1, 2009 and served in the Criminal Investigation Division, Kajang District Police Headquarters, Selangor.

Bernama reported on May 3 that Safwan, stationed at the Op Covid-19 roadblock at the South Kajang Toll Plaza, Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas), was hit by a four-wheel-drive Toyota Hilux driven by a man believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

In the 2.10am incident, Safwan, 31, died at the scene from severe head and body injuries.

On May 13, a 44-year-old businessman was charged in the Sessions Court in Kajang over the case.

He pleaded not guilty to three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to stop during a roadblock and driving without a licence. — Bernama