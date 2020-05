The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced tonight that Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on Sunday, May 24. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidilfitri on Sunday, May 24, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, announced here tonight.

“In adhering to the decree of His Majesty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, following consent from the Malay Rulers, I hereby declare that the date for Aidilfitri for all states in Malaysia is Sunday, May 24, 2020,” he said.

The announcement was broadcast live by all local television stations. — Bernama