Putrajaya mulls opening up houses of worship if public can observe social distancing SOPs under CMCO

Muslims return to the National Mosque for Friday prayers in Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 21 — The government said today it may consider opening up houses of worship to more people in the future, but stressed that any move to ease existing restrictions will hinge on the public’s ability to practise social distancing within the premises.

Currently, the Ministry of Health (MOH) allows up to 30 people to perform religious services at each house of worship, but with priority given to the buildings’ caretakers only.

But Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah suggested today that the quota may be expanded in the future, although most likely only after Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, when it would have been customary for the country’s over 17 million Malay-Muslims to congregate for Aidilfitri prayers on the first day.

MORE TO COME