Senior minister confirms filming activities allowed to resume after Raya with strict SOP, guidelines

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said close-up filming was not allowed, unless there is a technique to do so from a distance. — Picture by Freepik

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that filming activities during the duration of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be allowed to resume after the Aidilfitri period.

Echoing a similar announcement by Communications Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah last night, Ismail Sabri said the approval was subject to compliance with the National Security Council (NSC) and Ministry of Health (MOH) standard operating procedures (SOP).

“This includes filming activities involving meetings and talent auditions that are to be held virtually or online.

“Among the other restrictions is that all production staff and artists travel records should be recorded within four weeks from the date of filming with a limit of not more than 20 people involved in a filming scene or set.

“The production company also needs to appoint a security supervisor to ensure the SOP is complied at all levels of production services,” said Ismail Sabri during his daily Covid-19 press briefing today.

In addition to that, Ismail Sabri added that buffet food service was also not allowed and food for the crew must be provided in packets.

He said hairdressers and makeup artists will be required to wear face masks and perform hand washing before and after their makeup sessions.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, also said close-up filming was not allowed, unless there is a technique to do so from a distance.

“It is up to the film or drama company, but physically those involved must be at a distance of more than a metre away and there must be no crowds,” he said.

On theatre dramas and live performances that involved crowds, Ismail Sabri said these two activities were still not allowed for the time being.

He reiterated that permission is only granted for filming, drama and advertising.

