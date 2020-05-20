Minister: RM500 special financial aid for KTMB employees

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka said the one-off payment will be credited directly into the employees’ bank accounts beginning tomorrow together with their May 2020 salary. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 20 — Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today announced that the government has agreed to a special financial assistance of RM500 for 6,000 Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) employees.

He said the one-off payment will be credited directly into the employees’ bank accounts beginning tomorrow (May 21) together with their May 2020 salary.

“The ministry cares about KTMB employees especially in facing the challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is hoped that this RM500 assistance will cheer up their Aidilfitri celebration which is just around the corner,” he said in a statement. — Bernama