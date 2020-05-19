MOH says cops will advise, warn parents against bringing kids to public places, hospitals

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Ministry of Health also urged the public to avoid shopping in crowded and cramped areas, where social distancing was difficult to enforce. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The police will continue to advise and warn parents who continue to bring their children to public places and hospitals, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

He said the decision was made during a National Security Council (NSC) meeting earlier today, where the matter was brought up, including by the police.

“We hope that Malaysians will comply with the instructions and not bring their children to public places and also hospitals.

“That is our advice to all,” said Dr Noor Hisham during the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham said among the proposals was whether the authorities should categorise the issue of parents bringing their children to public places and hospitals under the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Act 1988 where those who flout it can be fined RM1,000 or hauled to court upon failing to settle the fine.

“However, we agreed that the police will only Issue advise and warn parents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also said the Ministry of Health also urged the public to avoid shopping in crowded and cramped areas, where social distancing was difficult to enforce.

He said parents and guardians are also urged to avoid bringing children or babies to shopping malls and crowded public spaces to protect them from the risk of contracting the Covid-19 infection.

“Although the number of reported Covid-19 cases is declining, there is still a danger of contracting the infection from the community. With that, we must protect ourselves, our families and our communities from infection,” said Dr Noor Hisham.