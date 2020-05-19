Bukit Aman: Interstate crossings interfere with efforts to combat Covid-19

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway in Shah Alam during the second day of the conditional movement control order May 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The actions of a few individuals who performed interstate travel without a logical reason only interfered with the movement of frontline personnel who are now trying to curb the transmission of Covid-19.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said the irresponsible actions only disrupted the movement of essential service vehicles to reach their destinations.

He said stern action including a compound would apply to any individual trying to carry out inter-state travel to celebrate Aidilfitri.

“My advice ... the police will be very firm and direct them (who do not have permission for inter-state travel) to turn around.

“If they are obstinate, compounds and legal actions will be issued against them and I urge everyone to make a sacrifice for the common good... it is only for this year’s Aidilfitri,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

In the meantime, he said the jam squad was still tasked with monitoring traffic congestion at roadblocks.

“The team will provide advice and ensure traffic flows at roadblocks are smooth,” he said.

On April 19, Azisman said the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) had set up a jam squad consisting of 20 personnel on motorcycles to monitor traffic congestions at roadblocks in the Klang Valley during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey around 6 pm found a high traffic flow to the East Coast at the Gombak Toll Plaza following the roadblocks created in the area including some vehicles being ordered to turn back. — Bernama