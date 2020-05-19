Ahmad Zahid’s graft trial to resume June 15

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 6, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The trial of former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering involving funds from Yayasan Akalbudi, will resume on June 15.

The last proceeding of the case was on March 6 before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah and was supposed to continue on March 24, but had to be postponed following enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection.

The case came up for management today, during which Judge Sequerah set 30 days to continue the trial - from June 15 to 18; July 2, 3, 13 and 14; July 27 to 30; Aug 10 to 14; Aug 24 to 28 and Sept 21 to 30.

Deputy public prosecutor Lee Keng Fatt informed the court that the prosecution would call more than 50 witnesses.

So far, 43 prosecution witnesses had testified.

Meanwhile, lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, one of the three counsel representing Ahmad Zahid , requested the court for permission to bring along his two assistants to help to take down notes during the trial of the case.

The prosecution did not object, but the judge allowed only an additional member from both parties into the court room.

It is learnt that the prosecution and defence are allowed to bring only three people each into the court room to assist them as provided under the standard operating procedure during the MCO.

Ahmad Zahid, 67, is facing 47 charges, with 12 of them involving criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit of funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. — Bernama