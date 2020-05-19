After mass resignations, Sarawak PKR chief says will restructure branches affected by the departures of committee members

Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng says will restructure the branches affected by the departures of members, May 19, 2020. — Picture from Facebook/Larry Sng

KUCHING, May 19 — Sarawak PKR is in the process of restructuring branches whose committees have left the party, its chairman Larry Sng said today, in response to mass resignations of party members over the past weeks.

“We expect to complete this exercise by next month,” he said in his Facebook post.

He said the state leadership council at its meeting online this afternoon has appointed Robert Lim to be the coordinator for the Sibu branch while the coordinators for other branches will be appointed in the coming days.

Among the branches are Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Mas Gading, Sri Aman and Kanowit.

Sng, who is also Julau Member of Parliament, said the state PKR is putting the departures of members behind and is in the process of rebranding its image.

“We have decided that we are no longer going to use the term Reformasi or Cartel in reference to our past internal party affiliation.

“The party is moving forward as one and we will come out stronger and more united than ever before,” he said.

On the leadership meeting online, he said it is very productive and they discussed various aspects of the recent spate of resignations.

“From our record, there are slightly over 100 members who have resigned or were suspended from the party during the past two months,” Sng said, adding that the party has long anticipated their departure.

Separately, Bandar Kuching committee members, led by its chairman Simon Siah announced their resignation from the party, with immediate effect today.

Siah, who was also the state PKR Youth election director, however, declined to reveal the reasons for their resignation.

“There is no need (for me) to criticise the party or its leadership now. I have left and that is it,” he told Malay Mail.

The others who announced their resignations from the party today state PKR Srikandi chief Sylvia Pawa Anggat, Sri Aman chairman Yen Jebeni and former PKR candidate for Tarat state seat Musa Ngog.