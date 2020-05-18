Perlis state assembly attendees must undergo temperature screening, says Speaker

KANGAR, 15 Mei — Attendees of the 14th Perlis State Legislative Assembly sitting on May 20 and 21 will be required to undergo temperature screenings before entering the hall.

Speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari said the control and preventive measures are taken to curb the spread of Covid-19, in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set during Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“The screening will be conducted by the state health department while the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia will carry out disinfection on critical surfaces such as chairs, tables and doors inside the hall as a preventive measure.

“Seats will be spaced out and attendees must practice social distancing throughout the sitting,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said attendees are encouraged to wear masks and to use liquid sanitiser, as well as to come early for the temperature screening that will begin at 9am. — Bernama