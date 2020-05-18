New Covid-19 cases shoot up to 47 today, but no deaths

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in MOH, Putrajaya, May 18, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Malaysia recorded 47 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total to 6,941 cases.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 21 of the 47 infection cases were imported, with the remaining 26 from local transmission out of which 17 are foreigners.

There were no deaths recorded today.

“Up to now 13 Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). From that amount, six cases require assistance breathing,” he said in the ministry’s daily Covid-19 press briefing.

He also disclosed that there were 1,213 active cases remaining, with all of them currently isolated and provided treatment.

There have also been 44 recoveries in the last 24 hours, putting the cumulative discharge number at 5,615 cases.

MORE TO COME