Music cafes, night clubs not allowed to operate in Sarawak

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters on the Covid-19 situation in the state on May 15, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, May 18 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) has decided not to allow music cafes, night clubs and bistros to operate during the conditional movement control order (CMCO), said its chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister, said many had been under the impression that the status of these premises were similar to restaurants so JBPN decided to clear up the confusion.

“Warnings will be issued and owners of premises found to be non-compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the CMCO will face closure,” he told a Sarawak Covid-19 daily media conference here.

Meanwhile, he said the Covid-19 graph readings for positive cases in Sarawak continued to show a plateau with no new cases recorded for the fifth consecutive day today.

“Overall, the success we have achieved today is due to the compliance of all Sarawakians as well as the cooperation of all parties in curbing the spread of Covid-19. We urge everyone to maintain personal hygiene and social distancing,” he said. — Bernama