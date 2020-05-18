Dr M: Sabah held state assembly meeting for three days, were there Covid-19 cases among assemblymen after?

Langkawi Member of Parliament Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the official opening of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 18 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today again questioned why the Dewan Rakyat sitting was only held for one day, sans debates on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s speech, adding that Sabah held its state assembly sitting for three days, with no hiccups.

“I am of the opinion that we cannot accept the reasoning that because of the pandemic, we can only meet for two hours, while in Sabah, the meeting is for three days, and how many fell sick after that?

“But in this Kuala Lumpur, maybe the air is filled with Covid-19, so that’s why people are afraid,” the Langkawi MP sarcastically said, calling the Parliament ‘gedung bisu’, instead of one where MPs are free to speak.

“That will spell the end of democracy, where we cannot speak as representatives of the people,” he added.

Dr Mahathir also praised Parliament staff, adding that the screening process was done very smoothly, adding that a longer Parliament meeting therefore would not be a problem if the said procedures are carefully observed.

“Technically we should ask for at least eight days,” he said at a press conference at his Perdana Leadership Foundation here.

MORE TO COME