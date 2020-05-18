CMCO: Increased traffic movements in most states, says Bukit Aman

A general view of the traffic on the North South Highway on the first day of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Traffic movements in most states have been on the rise, says Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias.

However, he said there have been no reports of traffic congestion so far.

“Police have received reports on traffic from time to time from various states, but it only shows increased traffic flow,” he told Bernama today.

When asked about the traffic situation on the KL-Karak Highway heading from Gombak towards Bentong which is said to be congested, Azisman said there were police roadblocks set up in the area to prevent the public from interstate travel which is prohibited under movement control order (MCO)

Today, a video footage showing congestion along the KL-Karak Highway Gombak. — Bernama