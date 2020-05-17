Sarawak State PKR leadership to appoint new grassroots leaders following mass exodus of party members

File picture shows Larry Sng (seated, centre) speaking to reporters in Kuching February 7, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, May 17 — Sarawak PKR chief Larry Sng today said the state leadership council will restructure branches whose committee members have resigned including appointing a new set of grassroots leaders until the next party elections.

He said over the next few days the state PKR will see a number of resignations by grassroots leaders aligned to the previous leadership.

“This should not come as a surprise as rumours of their (intended) defections have been an open secret for many weeks.

“I want to wish them well in every sense of the word as they have contributed immensely to the success and the struggles of the party over the past 20 years,” he told Malay Mail.

Yesterday, the entire committee members of Stampin branch left and Mas Gading chairman Boniface Willy anak Tumek and deputy chairman Francis Teron anak Kadap left the party in protest against the sacking of Batu Lintang State Assemblyman See Chee How from the party.

See was also the chairman of Stampin branch.

“I have anticipated their departures from internal party sources, since news got out a few days ago that they were busy messaging and calling loyal party members to quit.

“It is also rumoured that they have decided to join PSB (Parti Sarawak Bersatu),” he told Malay Mail.

He stressed the state PKR will remain to fight for the people of Sarawak and handle native customary rights (NCR) land issues previously handled by See and former state PKR chief Baru Bian.

Sng said the issues will be tasked to Harrison Ngau, Dominique Ng, Abun Sui Anyit and Roland Engan, who have experience in NCR land matters in court.

Apart from protesting the sacking of See, Stampin committee members also claimed that the national leadership was focusing too much on party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s personal ambition to be the prime minister instead of fulfilling what the party is fighting for over the years.