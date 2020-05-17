Health D-G: Nine ex-patients donated plasma for Covid-19 research, but not used yet

Recovered Covid-19 patient Reza Huzairi Zainuddin donates plasma at Sungai Buloh Hospital April 5, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today said that nine former Covid-19 patients, who have since made full recovery, have donated 22 packs of their blood plasma for research purposes, as well to be used on other infected patients.

In his daily press briefing today, MOH director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 10 other patients have also volunteered as donors, and are currently being screened.

“So far we have nine patients who have donated their plasma for research, as well as to be used by patients. So out of nine of them, three of them donated twice. So each time, each donation, is about 500 milliliters (mls).

“With 500 mls, we are able to have 250 mls per pack. So we have nine plus three, and the second donation is 12, so we have 22 plasma packs already,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that MOH has however yet to tap into the plasma supply, which has also been distributed to hospitals in Sarawak and Sabah.

“So we already have the capacity, but if there is an indication to use the plasma, we will, especially for those patients who have poor immune response, because this plasma is from infected patients before, and they have a high antibody response,” he explained.