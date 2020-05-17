CMCO: Pawnshops in Sabah back in operation Monday, says CM

A queue is pictured outside the Shin Ngien pawnshop in SS9, Petaling Jaya May 5,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, May 17 — Pawnshops in Sabah will be allowed to operate beginning tomorrow (May 18), said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He, however, said pawnshop operators must adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) and regulations set by the Ministry of Health and local authorities.

“’The types of pawnshop activities that are allowed include repayment of interest charges and renewal or redemption of pawn tickets,” he said in a statement today, adding that new pawn transactions are also allowed.

Mohd Shafie also urged the people in the state to continue to prioritise family and personal health as well as environmental cleanliness to help flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection.

“Members of public are advised to maintain social distancing and to reduce outdoor activities,” he added. — Bernama