Stampin PKR dissolved after all excos resign in protest against sacking of Batu Lintang assemblyman

Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How (pic) was sacked from PKR last month. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, May 16 — Stampin PKR branch has been dissolved following the resignations of the entire committee members in protest against the sacking of its branch chief and Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How from the party.

The committee members said today that they made the decision to quit PKR after a meeting through video conferencing two days ago.

“To us, See was a voice of justice and reason within the party. If anyone could convince party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur it would have been him.

“The draconian act of terminating him, without even a show cause letter, indicated to us that all hope is gone,” they said in a media statement.

They claimed the leadership is focusing too much on party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s personal ambition to be the prime minister instead of fulfilling what the party has been fighting for over the years.

“Furthermore, there is no more room to have alternative views in the party. Throughout the country, members are being terminated for having dissenting opinions.

“It is the party’s way of telling us it is the president’s way or the highway. To them, justice is merely a slogan to fish for votes,” they stressed.

Separately, Mas Gading branch chairman Boniface Willy anak Tumek and deputy chairman Francis Teron anak Kadap, also announced their resignations from the party, effective today.

Willy said the party’s national leadership in recent times seems no longer inclined to uphold and to live up to the once trumpeted ideals of justice and equality for all.

He said he and Teron are also greatly concerned that the state leadership was effectively prevented by the national leadership to live out ideals and spirit of the Kuching Declaration of 2012 in the running of the party’s affairs in Sarawak.

“We have concluded that the aspirations of the national leadership are no longer compatible with our aspirations for the people in Sarawak hence our decision to exit PKR,” he said.

Willy took a swipe at state PKR chief Larry Sng for saying more grassroots leaders were expected to leave over the next few days or weeks.

“It seems that the new state chairman just cannot wait for us to leave. We are not yet in the list of grassroots leaders to be sacked but he fully expects us to exit the party one way or the other.

“Under such circumstances, it is impossible for us to not consider leaving the party,” he said, referring to Sng’s statement posted on his Facebook page yesterday that the state PKR would see a number of resignations by grassroots leaders aligned to the previous state leadership.