Covid-19: Melaka plans special packages to revive ailing tourism sector, says CM

Tourists disembark a boat at Melaka Marina jetty November 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, May 16 — Various tourism packages will be planned in an effort to revive Melaka’s critical tourism sector impacted by the movement control order (MCO) that was enforced to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said this was important as tourism is among the main contributors to the state economy and has many industry players from multiple sub-sectors.

“As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, I am certain many sectors have been impacted such as tourism, including hotels and many hotels could be further affected.

“All these might take a long time to recover but the state and the federal government will work hard to reduce the impact on the state tourism sector and pave the way for its recovery,” he told reporters after a programme to hand out food packages here today.

He was responding to media reports on how Melaka-based company Hatten Group’s business operations, including its hotels in the state, had been affected by the pandemic that has allegedly forced it to impose pay cuts on its workers with some also having to take unpaid leave for up to six months.

In the programme, some 800 food packs prepared by Econsave Cash and Carry Sdn Bhd consisting of fish, vegetables and snacks worth a total RM24,000 were distributed to target groups affected by the pandemic.

Elaborating further, Sulaiman said: “We will try to assist the hotel industry deal with the ongoing situation as much as we can.

“The problems faced by the industry, including having to lay off workers, could be mostly due to lack of cash flow,” he said.

Recently, another hotel, the Ramada Plaza Melaka Hotel announced it will cease operating on June 30 after severely being impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama