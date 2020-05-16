All MPs, Parliament staff have tested negative for Covid-19, says Health D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that all members of Parliament (MPs) as well as Parliament staff screened for Covid-19 have tested negative for the virus. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that all members of Parliament (MPs) as well as Parliament staff screened for Covid-19 have tested negative for the virus.

In his daily press briefing today, Dr Noor Hisham stated that, thus far, over 750 tests have been carried out with none reading as Covid-19 positive.

“We have screened everyone in Parliament, with yesterday being the last day... not only members of Parliament, but also Parliament staff.

“In total, more than 750 cases have been screened and tested, and so far, there have been no positives among the results,” he said.

However, Dr Noor Hisham stated that the Health Ministry will only receive a definitive set of results tomorrow, before stressing again that no positive cases have been detected among MPs and Parliament staff at time of writing.

Members of the Dewan Rakyat are due to convene for a one-day sitting on May 18.

However, citing health concerns, Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Mohd Md Yusof said in a statement on May 13 that the sitting will end immediately after the Agong delivers the Royal Address with no debate scheduled for the remainder of the day.