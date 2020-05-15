Minister: Musa’adah programme contributes more than RM135m to those affected by Covid-19

Musa’adah Covid-19 Fund aid recipients Mimie Abdul Maat (left), Zohrahashikin Shajauddin and Nur Suhaila Abddulah along with daily essentials presented by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al- Bakri at the Asnaf Hari Raya Aid Program in Nilai, May 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

NILAI, May 15 — More than RM135 million from the Musa’adah Covid-19 Fund has been spent to help those affected by Covid-19 pandemic since it was launched two months ago.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the assistance was channelled to various groups in need including the Orang Asli and non-Muslims.

“The assistance is being distributed by many agencies in the Prime Minister’s Department,” he told reporters at the handing over of the Musa’adah Covid-19 aid to Negri Sembilan asnaf here today. — Bernama