Motorcyclist killed after being hit by car going against traffic flow in Penang

Police said a motorcyclist was killed and another was seriously injured when a Perodua Myvi being driven against the flow of traffic from the Penang Bridge toll plaza towards the North-South Highway crashed into them today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BUTTERWORTH, May 15 — A motorcyclist was killed and another was seriously injured when a Perodua Myvi being driven against the flow of traffic from the Penang Bridge toll plaza towards the North-South Highway crashed into them today.

Mohamad Hafiz Bakri, 31, died on the spot while Lim Kar Tian, 34, was seriously injured including suffering a broken left leg in the 10.35am incident.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the white Perodua Myvi was believed to be speeding when it hit the two motorcyclists who were on the proper lane heading to the island via the Penang Bridge.

“According to witnesses, the Perodua Myvi driver sped away after ramming into the two.

“It is understood that the front portion of the car was damaged but other road users did not manage to take down the car registration number,” he told reporters here today.

Shafee said police were checking the closed-circuit camera recording in the area to identify the registration number and driver of the car.

The injured motorcyclist was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama