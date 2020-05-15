Covid-19: 1,000 traders, workers at Melaka wholesale market required to go for screening

Foreign construction workers waiting in line to be screened for Covid-19 at a clinic in Pudu, May 15, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

MELAKA, May 15 — About 1,000 traders and workers at the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council Wholesale Market (MPHTJ) in Batu Berendam here, as well as their close contacts, are required to go for Covid-19 screening test after a 30-year-old worker at the market was confirmed positive with the virus yesterday.

Melaka Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Rahmad Mariman said some of them had taken the test at the Batu Berendam Health Clinic since last Wednesday.

He said action had been taken by the Melaka Tengah District Health Office, including temporarily closing the affected business lot at the market for disinfection.

“MPHTJ is also conducting cleaning work at the market, with the disinfection process to be carried out from 3 pm to 10 pm today,” he told a press conference here today.

Rahmad said those who had been to the market and were having symptoms like fever, cough, chest pain and shortness of breath should go to the Melaka Hospital for health screening.

He said the MPHTJ worker who was screened positive with Covid-10 was among the 326 people who were picked at random to undergo the Covid-19 screening test. — Bernama