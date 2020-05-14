Saying horses need care too, Ismail Sabri announces curb lift on equestrian facilities

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Putrajaya has allowed equestrians to reopen to allow horses to be fed and bathed. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Putrajaya has allowed equestrian facilities to reopen to allow horses to be fed and bathed, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today, as he stressed on the need to fend after the animal’s welfare.

“We have allowed zoos to reopen,” the minister said at the National Security Council’s daily briefing on the domestic Covid-19 situation.

“Horses too have similar problems. The horses are not fed, their stables are not cleaned up.

“So today’s meeting agreed to allow services related to horses, including equestrian facilities to resume operations,” he said.

Several Cabinet members of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration are known to love horse riding.

MORE TO COME