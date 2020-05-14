MOH says still probing Covid-19 patient who died while walking from Johor to Terengganu

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah assured the public that the ministry will conduct contact tracing at the point of origin at Segamat, Johor where the deceased began his supposed interstate walk. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today the true cause of death of a 30-year-old man who was found dead with Covid-19 infection in Rompin, Pahang after he began walking from Johor to Terengganu is still under investigation.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, however, assured the public that the ministry will conduct contact tracing at the point of origin at Segamat, Johor where the deceased began his supposed interstate walk.

“The case is still under probe. We will perform contact tracing at the location where the deceased began his walk in Johor and his colleagues will also be investigated similar to how we handle other (positive) cases,” he said in his daily Covid-19 briefing here.

Yesterday Dr Noor Hisham announced the 30-year-old man’s death (110th death) whose body that was found in Rompin subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 following an autopsy on May 12.

The distance from Segamat to Kuala Terengganu is approximately 372km.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, an undertaker who managed the deceased’s final rites said the next-of-kin had told him that the man was a former security guard working in Segamat.

The posting said the deceased had quit his job and intended to find a new one in Kuala Terengganu but the implementation of the nationwide movement control order on March 18 had disrupted his plans.

Lacking a personal transport and inoperational public transport, the deceased decided to walk by himself from Segamat to Kuala Terengganu.