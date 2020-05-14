Extended CMCO Day Two: New recoveries again beat new Covid-19 cases, one death recorded

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of patients discharged after recovering from Covid-19 has again surpassed the number of new Covid-19 cases recorded. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The number of patients discharged after recovering from Covid-19 has again surpassed the number of new Covid-19 cases recorded, based on the latest statistics for the second day of Malaysia’s extended conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that a total of 70 patients were discharged today, which means there are now 5,351 patients who have recovered so far, which translates to a 78.5 per cent recovery rate.

As of noon today, there were 40 new Covid-19 cases registered, including 31 foreigners and with none of the 40 cases being imported cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said this means that Malaysia’s total tally of cases so far is 6,819 cases, but with only 1,356 active cases still under treatment as the majority or 5,351 had already recovered so far.

Of the 1,356 patients still being treated, Dr Noor Hisham said 16 of them are being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) with four of them requiring respiratory support.

The 112nd death from Covid-19 was recorded today, involving Case 6,780, which is a Malaysian man aged 39 who was pronounced dead on May 12, 9.52pm at the emergency ward of the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Pahang.

