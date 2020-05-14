EMCO: 2,150 individuals screened for Covid-19 at PJ’s Jalan Othman

Police officers, health workers and RELA personnel go house to house to check on residents during the Petaling Jaya Old Town enhanced movement control order (EMCO) May 13, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — A total of 2,150 individuals in Petaling Jaya’s Jalan Othman areas near here, which had been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) until May 23, has been screened for Covid-19.

Petaling Jaya Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said they comprised 1,555 locals and 595 foreigners.

“The search and screen operation had begun yesterday with the cooperation from the Ministry of Health, RELA and Petaling Jaya City Council to track down the individuals who did not give any response when visited by the MOH healthcare workers,” he said in a statement here today.

Nik Ezanee said all premises from Zone A, B and C in the affected areas had also been inspected.

The areas were placed under the EMCO since last Sunday. — Bernama