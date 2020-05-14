Condos, apartments can’t bar residents returning from hometowns, says senior minister

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said condominium and apartment management can’t prohibit tenants who have returned from their hometowns from entering their premises. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Condominium and apartment management can’t prohibit tenants who have returned from their hometowns from entering their premises, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob.

Ismail Sabri said this is not the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government, but from the premises’ management.

“I hope the management will not take such action. Every SOP or order should be based on the orders issued by the government,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

He also said that the government is aware of such incidents where people who have returned from their hometowns have been denied entry to the condominiums or apartments that they rent or own.

“And they have to rent other places until they are given approval to go back to their houses.

“The management should allow the tenants to enter their premises no matter whether they own or rent it,” he added.