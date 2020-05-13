Sarawak student declared Covid-19 positive after testing negative twice, says disaster committee chairman

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (right) speaking to reporters on the coronavirus infection updates in Sarawak, April 15, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, May 13 — A Sarawakian student has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from East Java, Indonesia, last month, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said during his daily media briefing today.

He said the student, who is from Sibu, was the only one who tested positive for Covid-19 in Sarawak today.

He added the student tested negative twice earlier after undergoing a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine here.

“Upon returning to his hometown in Sibu, he was ordered to undergo a 14-day home quarantine. During this period, the Sibu Health Department tested him again before releasing him from the home quarantine.

“The result showed that he tested positive for Covid-19 and is now being treated at Sibu Hospital,” Uggah said.

He stressed that the student could have spread the virus if he had not undergone a third test.

The student was among a group of eight returning from Temboro Katas Megatan, East Java, where they were studying.

Seven of them tested positive while undergoing self-quarantine here.

Uggah also said 16 recoveries were recorded today, with 14 of them discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital and two from Sibu Hospital.

“Out of 543 positive cases, 390 or 71.69 per cent of them have recovered after treatment,” he said.

62 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) for Covid-19 were recorded today, while 15 others are awaiting results of laboratory tests on samples taken from them.

He added 45 Sarawakian students, who returned from peninsula Malaysia, Sabah and overseas, were registered as persons-under-surveillance (PUS) and have been placed in hotels used as PUS centres.