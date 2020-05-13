Jobs offers for unemployed youth at KL Wholesale Market, says FT minister

Health workers are pictured at the Selayang wholesale market in Kuala Lumpur April 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Federal Territories Ministry plans to offer job opportunities in the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market to unemployed youths with a salary of up to RM2,400 per month.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said local workers’ services in the wholesale market was needed in view of the insufficient number of workers since foreigners were no longer allowed to work there.

“We are thinking of bringing our youth to work in a better environment with accommodation and transportation needs being arranged, especially when the modern wholesale market is renovated.

“Previously homeless people were being paid about RM1,400 to RM1,600 in the manufacturing sector, I have negotiated (for salaries) up to RM2,400 for those who want to work in the wholesale market,” he said in a Facebook post here, today.

He said apart from that, several sites have been identified around the capital to build cafeterias, gazebos, small shops, as well as kiosks at bus and LRT stations to provide business opportunities for young people. — Bernama