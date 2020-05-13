Businessman who rammed into cop in Kajang slapped with four charges including drunk driving

A businessman believed to have been drunk when he rammed into a roadblock at the Kajang Selatan toll plaza here, causing the death of a policeman on duty early this month, was slapped with four charges at two courts here today. — Reuters pic

KAJANG, May 13 — A businessman believed to have been drunk when he rammed into a roadblock at the Kajang Selatan toll plaza here, causing the death of a policeman on duty early this month, was slapped with four charges at two courts here today.

At the Sessions Court, K. Kalaichelvan, 44, pleaded not guilty to three charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to stop at a roadblock, and driving without a valid licence, which resulted in him being unable to control his car before it rammed into the roadblock and caused the death of Corporal Safwan Mohamad Ismail, 31, manning the roadblock.

The father of two made the plea after the charges were read out to him in through a court interpreter before Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali.

For driving under the influence of alcohol, the businessman was charged under Section 44(1)(B) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries imprisonment of between three to 10 years and fine of between RM8,000 to RM20,000 upon conviction.

For not stopping at the roadblock and, he may be liable to a maximum jail term of one year, or fine of up to RM1,000, or both if convicted under Section 26(2) of the Police Act 1967, while for the offence of driving without a valid licence, he may face fine of between RM300 and RM2,000, or three months’ jail, or both if convicted under Section 26(1) of the same Act.

Kalaichelvan was alleged to have committed all the offences at Kajang-Seremban Highway at 2.10am on May 3.

The court allowed him bail of RM20,000 with one surety and set June 18 for remention.

At the Magistrate’s Court, the businessman also pleaded not guilty to another charge of defying the movement control order on the same day and at the same time and place.

For that, he was charged under Regulation 11(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000 or six months’ jail, or both, if convicted.

Magistrate Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli allowed him bail of RM1,000 with one surety and set August 10 for remention. — Bernama