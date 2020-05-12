Defence Services Asia, National Security Asia postponed to 2022 due to Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — This year’s Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia (Natsec Asia) 2020 exhibitions have been postponed to March 2022, said its organiser.

DSA Exhibition And Conference Sdn. Bhd Chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin said the decision to postpone the exhibitions was taken to safeguard the health of attendees and exhibitors.

“As such, the current situation of the pandemic no longer makes it conducive to hold these events in 2020. While many alternative dates were studied, we realized it is in the best interest of all parties involved that the event be deferred to early 2022.”

“With more than 1,500 participating companies from over 60 countries, some 350 VIP delegations from 30 countries and the expected 50,000 visitors from all corners of the world, it was only prudent to look at a revised date. We wanted to ensure a conducive and productive business environment for our stakeholders, exhibitors and visitors when the events get underway.

“We extend our sincere and heartfelt sympathies to all those who have been affected and hope that the rescheduled dates will ensure DSA 2022 and Natsec Asia 2022 continue to serve as an integral platform to encourage foreign technology exchange and partnerships, as well as enhance cooperation to strengthen national defence and security,” he said in a statement.

The two exhibitions had been scheduled for April previously.

DSA 2022 and Natsec Asia 2022 will be hosted, supported and co-organised by the Malaysian Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Ministry of Home Affairs.