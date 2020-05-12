Azmin takes swipe at Selangor’s new CMCO regulations, includes veiled attack on MB

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was Selangor mentri besar for two terms before he was made economic affairs minister under the Pakatan Harapan government, before allegedly masterminding their collapse. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Shots have been fired by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, presumably aimed at his successor Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari through a cryptic tweet posted by the former earlier today.

The tweet, which was posted at around 8pm today, comes hours after the Selangor government announced relaxed regulations for public eateries and social activities, with the contents of Azmin’s tweet bearing unmistakable references related to the state’s leader, its announcement and press release.

Managing to squeeze in as many subtle references as he could, Azmin’s tweet included references to Amirudin’s nickname, his state legislative constituency in Sungai Tua, while managing to include socially popular fictional character Mak Cik Kiah of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speech’s fame.

“Mak Cik Kiah has to suffer in Sungai Tua waiting for over a week to get permission to eat in a restoren,” he said in his tweet, referring to a probable typo in the Selangor state government’s circular today that had spelt the Malay word for restaurant as restoren.

“Mak Cik Kiah will adhere to the MOH (Health Ministry’s) SOPs which are comprehensive and strict to ensure the health and safety of visitors at Wak Mir’s Restoren. Let’s eat,” read his tweet.

A screengrab of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s tweet earlier. — Picture from Twitter/Azmin Ali

Azmin was referring to Amirudin’s nickname, Wak Mir, as he is dubbed by state residents.

The animosity is presumably in response to the Selangor government finally relaxing regulations within the state, namely allowing dine-in and certain sports activities to begin tomorrow, more than a week after the federal government implemented relaxed regulations under the conditional movement control order (MCO).

Azmin’s tweet, however, has been on the receiving end of pushback and criticism from fellow social media users, with many questioning his integrity as a leader by making such postings.

Selangor and several other states have resisted implementing the relaxed rules allowed under the conditional MCO before their announcement today.

Azmin was Selangor mentri besar for two terms before he was made economic affairs minister under the Pakatan Harapan government, before allegedly masterminding their collapse.

The Gombak MP is now a senior minister and the international trade and industry minister under the Perikatan Nasional government.