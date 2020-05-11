Jalan Othman market Covid-19 screenings to focus on residential areas where local and foreigners share same house, says Petaling district officer

To date, Petaling district officer Johary Anuar (pic) said residential areas are a concern, as many locals and foreign nationals live in the same unit. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, May 11 — Novel coronavirus screening exercises and tests will be conducted at targeted areas primarily on residential areas surrounding the Jalan Othman wet market, Petaling district officer Johary Anuar said today.

He said residential areas are a concern, as many locals and foreign nationals live in the same unit — each occupying a floor.

“From our survey, we found that foreign workers in this area live in the same unit as the locals.

“A family would occupy one floor while the foreign workers would occupy another. So we need to screen all residential areas,” said Johary when met by reporters at the Jalan Othman bus terminal here.

Johary who is also the disaster committee chairman explained that another reason for doing so is because out of 200 foreign workers who were screened and tested prior to the lockdown, about 70 per cent of them tested positive for Covid-19.

At the same time, another concern is that over 90 per cent of Petaling Jaya is populated by residents aged between 40 to 80.

“This also means that there are a lot of vulnerable and high-risk people — senior citizens — concentrated here in Petaling Jaya.

“So we hope that through the screening exercises and tests done we will be able to detect positive cases and prevent any elderly people from catching the virus,” he added.

To date, Johary said the number of positive cases at Jalan Othman remains at 26.

“Yesterday we conducted screening on 509 people and the results will be known later,” he said.

The Jalan Othman wet market and its surrounding commercial areas have come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) lockdown following a spike in Covid-19 cases, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Meanwhile, District Health Department surveillance unit field commander Dr Rama Krishnan said his team of medical officers target to screen and test 25 per cent residents in each zone each day.

“We hope to complete all screening in each area in four days (each day 25 per cent).

“We are still waiting for test results,” he said when met by reporters at Jalan Othman.

Dr Rama also said that from those who were tested, they showed no symptoms. However, he said from those who were tested earlier prior to the lockdown were mostly asymptomatic.

When asked whether those who have medical appointments are allowed to leave the lockdown area, Dr Rama said yes but they will have to notify the operation room stationed in the lockdown area.

“Those with routine check-up appointments they can go for their appointments, but they will have to notify the operation room.

“From there the team on the ground will send a relevant agency (Welfare Department) representative to coordinate logistics for the resident,” he said.

The EMCO is divided into three zones of A, B and C where road access has been restricted.

Health officers in full personal protective gear are seen near the Jalan Othman wet market in Petaling Jaya May 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

The first zone comprises Jalan Penchala, Jalan 4/33, Jalan 4/37, Jalan 4/39, Jalan 4/41, Jalan 4/44, Jalan Terus 4/42, Jalan 4/43, Jalan 4/46 and Jalan Othman 4/4D.

The second zone comprises Jalan 2/29, Jalan 2/29A, Jalan 2/27, Jalan 2/32, Jalan 2/25, Jalan 2/26, Jalan 2/34, Jalan 2/34A, Jalan 2/23, Jalan Dispensary 2/38 and Jalan Pasar 1/21

The third zone comprises Jalan Selangor, Lorong 3/57D, Lorong 3/57C, Jalan RIDA 3/56 and Jalan Sentosa 3/57.

The purpose of the EMCO was to facilitate house-to-house contact tracing measures while at the same time curb the spread of infection.

Under an EMCO, all residents are prohibited from exiting the designated zone throughout the period imposed and visitations from outside are also disallowed with all entry and exit routes blocked.

Commercial activities are also halted and a medical base will be set up within the EMCO zone.

“Throughout the lockdown period daily provisions and other essential items will be taken care of by the Selangor state government,” Johary added.