Former Sarawak PKR chief rejoins the party he left in 2011

Dominique Ng Kim Ho (right) says he was requested to rejoin the Sarawak chapter of PKR, May 11, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, May 11 – Former Sarawak PKR chairman Dominique Ng Kim Ho has rejoined the state PKR after being requested by its leadership to help it out in a moment of crisis.

The former Padungan state assemblyman, who has been appointed as a member of the leadership council two days ago, said he decided to rejoin the party after a very long consideration.

“The reason why I had to leave the PKR was I was betrayed by certain leaders within the party and my seat of Padungan was swapped with that of DAP’s Voon Lee Shan in Batu Lintang at the very last minute in the 2011 state election,” he claimed.

He, however, did not contest in Batu Lintang on a PKR’s ticket but decided to defend his Padungan seat as an Independent. He subsequently lost.

Current state PKR chief Larry Sng said a check revealed that Ng’s party membership is still on the membership list.

“Ng is committed to the party’s struggle,” Sng said, explaining the reason for appointing Ng into the leadership council.

Asked by Malay Mail if Ng would be picked to contest in Batu Lintang, currently held by See Chee How, in the state election, Sng declined to commit himself.

See was among the state PKR leaders who have been sacked or left the party.

The others from the state PKR who have left are Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian, Saratok Member of Parliament Ali Biju, Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament Willie Anak Mongin and PKR National Women vice head Voon Shiak Ni.

Sng said there are many good talents that will be assuming positions vacated by those aligned with the previous state leadership.

In the 2006 state election, Ng won in Padungan on a PKR ticket.