Siblings found alive 12 hours after crash that killed parents in Johor

Police said two brothers, who got thrown out of a car but miraculously survived the crash that tragically killed their parents at the North South-Expressway near Kulai last night, were only discovered some 12 hours after the incident. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, May 10 — Two brothers aged four and six who got thrown out of a car but miraculously survived the crash that tragically killed their parents at KM20.8 southbound of the North South-Expressway, near Kulai, last night, were only discovered some 12 hours after the incident.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the siblings were found unconscious with minor injuries by Propel PLUS maintenance unit workers at about 10.40am today.

The boys are currently being treated at the Kulai Hospital.

He said the crash was believed to have occurred at 11pm yesterday as the family was heading from Muar to Johor Baru when the Toyota Caldina car driven by their father, an engineer, went out of control after its back left tyre burst.

“The car then skidded and veered to the left of the road 100 metres away before hitting a tree.

“Due to the impact of the crash, both husband and the wife, who is a counsellor at a hospital were trapped at the driver and front passenger seats while the kids were flung out,” he said in a statement here today.

The parents died at the scene due to head injuries and were taken to the same hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama