Sarawak State Assembly sitting tomorrow will strictly comply SOPs under CMCO, says Speaker

File picture shows Sarawak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar speaking at a press conference, April 28, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, May 10 — The Sarawak State Assembly, which sits for a day tomorrow, will ensure that all the necessary measures are taken in compliance with the conditional movement control order (CMC), Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nassar said today.

He said all standard operating procedures (SOPs) were decided after consulting medical experts and health officials from the state Health Department.

“There will be social distancing in the arrangement of seats inside the State Assembly’s chambers for the members, State Secretary, State Attorney-General, State Financial Secretary and Sarawak Federal Secretary,” he told reporters after the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) pre-council meeting.

He said there will also be social distancing for seats at the gallery for political secretaries and heads of departments.

Asfia said face masks will be provided and distributed to all state assemblymen entering the state assembly.

“Hand sanitisers will be made available at every entrance and that extensive disinfectant works have been carried out at the state assembly building internally and externally on April 1 and May 9,” the Speaker said.

He said all the state assemblymen and anyone entering the state assembly building will have their body temperature checked by the medical personnel stationed at all the entrances.

“All state assemblymen have been informed through a letter dated April 21 by the state assembly secretary that they are exempted from attending the sitting if they are under self-quarantine for coronavirus,” he said.

Asfia said Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud will not open and address tomorrow’s sitting.

He said the Supplementary Supply (2019) Bill, 2020 and the Supplementary Supply(2020) Bill, 2020, will be presented tomorrow.

“As the sitting is only for a day, there will be no question and answer session in the chambers,” he added.