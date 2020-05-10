CMCO: Mosque, surau activities in Penang still not allowed, says mufti

A worker sprays disinfectant in a mosque as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19, Shah Alam March 29, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, May 10 — Penang is still prohibiting all activities in mosques and surau in the state throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) until a final decision on the matter is made.

Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor, when contacted by Bernama, said this includes Friday prayers, tarawih and other congregational prayers.

Wan Salim said while waiting for the final decision to be announced, this prohibition remains and members of the public are advised to adhere to the regulations.

The special Muzakarah (discussion) Committee Meeting of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) on May 8 had discussed the guidelines for Friday prayers during the CMCO period and the resolution was submitted to the Conference of Rulers as an opinion for consideration of the state Islamic religious councils in making their decisions. — Bernama