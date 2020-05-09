Senior minister: RM40.2m donated to Covid-19 Fund as of Thursday

File photo of Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference in Putrajaya April 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The government’s Covid-19 Fund has collected RM40.29 million as of May 7 since its launch in March, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob revealed today.

The exact amount of RM40,298,699.49 was released by Ismail as he detailed how the money has been spent so far, with the bulk of it or RM25,229105.44 already channelled to the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development.

Ismail said the funds were issued through the Yayasan Kebajikan Negara to Malaysians directly affected by Covid-19.

Ismail said money was also used in other forms of assistance, such as an RM100 daily allowance to those undergoing treatment after contracting Covid-19, and for those placed under quarantine as close contacts.

“From these two groups, those who qualify to apply for the assistance are Malaysians who; are working but have suffered a loss of income or were not paid a salary during the period of 14-days under quarantine as instructed by the Health Ministry.

“And working Malaysians who have lost their source of income or were not paid a salary during the period they were undergoing treatment in a hospital ward because of Covid-19,” Ismail said during his daily non-health press conference.

“I would like to stress that those who were at home under the movement control order are not qualified to apply for this assistance,” he added.

Ismail said so far, RM125,700 has already been paid out to 94 individuals who suffered a loss of income.

He also revealed how a RM5,000 payment that would be made to the next of kin of those who have died from Covid-19, with 71 relatives having already received these compensations with a cumulative payout of RM355,000.

The Covid-19 fund was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 10, which has since received contributions from the public, government and non-government organisations, as well as private corporations.