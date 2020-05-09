Police find unidentified dead body in Jalan Pintu Pong in Kota Baru

An unidentified body of a man was found behind an empty house near Jalan Pintu Pong today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA BARU, May 9 — An unidentified body of a man, who was believed to have been assaulted, was found behind an empty house near Jalan Pintu Pong here at noon, today.

The body of the man was believed to be in his 20s or 30s while the empty house was usually used by the homeless as a shelter.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Abd Rahim Daud said police was tipped off by a man regarding the discovery of the body, believed to be that of a Malay, at about 12 noon.

He said a team of policemen were sent to the scene and found the body behind the house.

‘’Initial examination showed that the man was injured on his head, below his eyes and left rib.The man was believed to have been killed one or two days ago,’’ he said.

“The Forensic Division also found bloodstains inside the house. After the body was found, police arrested a man, in his 40s, believed known to the victim, to assist in the investigation,” he told reporters when met at the scene today.

The police were seeking witnesses who could shed some light into the case and the body had been sent to the Raja Perempuan Zainab 11 Hospital, he added. — Bernama