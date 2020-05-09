Now, Socso says only using full lab tests for Covid-19 worker screening

Socso is the agency coordinating the mandatory Covid-19 testing for workers, both local and foreign, that the government ordered as part of its plan to reopen businesses. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) said it was discontinuing the use of rapid test kits (RTK) for the mandatory screening of workers for Covid-19.

It explained that it previously used both the reverse transcriptase — polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) at selected screening centres and RTK at appointed clinics.

However, the Health Ministry has said that the RT-PCR remained the “gold standard” for Covid-19 detection, with the RTK primarily used to verify that former Covid-19 patients were free of the coronavirus prior to being discharged.

“Socso acknowledges the latest guidelines from the Ministry of Health on Covid-19 testing that only recognise RT-PCR as a screening method. We also acknowledge the National Security Council’s decision made during yesterday’s (8 May 2020) meeting on the same matter.

“Socso takes the recommendation for the Covid-19 screening method for high-risk workers seriously. Therefore, Socso will conduct Covid-19 screening using the RT— PCR method only and not the RTK Antibody,” it said in a statement today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah previously explained that the RTK was not completely reliable as it tests for antigens against Covid-19, which patients might not develop until several days after infection.

Socso is the agency coordinating the mandatory Covid-19 testing for workers, both local and foreign, that the government ordered as part of its plan to reopen businesses.