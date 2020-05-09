Ismail Sabri: Three premises ordered shut after detection of Covid-19

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said three premises have been temporarily ordered shut since the CMCO came into force after some workers there were found to have contracted Covid-19.. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — Three premises have been temporarily ordered shut since the conditional movement control order (CMCO) came into force after some workers there were found to have contracted Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the three premises involve a chicken processing factory in Negri Sembilan, a supermarket in Selangor and a construction site in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.

“If there are Covid-19 cases among employees and the Health Ministry (MOH) feels there is a need to close the premises, then the government will order it shut down.

“We will then conduct screenings on all workers after which we will sanitise the premises,” he said at the daily briefing on the CMCO today.

Ismail Sabri the task force on compliance operations, led by the police, conducted 46,086 checks nationwide yesterday to monitor and enforce the CMCO standard operating procedures.

A total of 3,713 supermarkets, 3,073 restaurants, 1,244 factories, 1,705 banks, 713 land transport terminals, 87 water and 111 public air transport terminals have been inspected, Ismail Sabri said.

Besides this, he said the compliance task force, involving 16,414 personnel, have also inspected 22,741 private-owned vehicles and 1,426 public transport vehicles.

Ismail Sabri also said that until yesterday, the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have opened 262 investigation papers on Covid-19-related fake news.

Of these, 179 cases are still under investigation while 29 individuals have been charged in court, 11 given warning notices and 18 more have pleaded guilty.

He said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s (KKMM) Quick Response Team (PRP), to date, has debunked and clarified 265 cases involving fake news.

“The public can pass on information to the PRP at 03-8911 5103 or by visiting the WWW.SEBENARNYA.MY page for news verification,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said to date, 229 quarantine centres are operating compared to 245 the day before, with 14,843 individuals still undergoing the mandatory quarantine process, including 454 Malaysians who returned from abroad yesterday. — Bernama