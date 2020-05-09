Health D-G: 28 new Covid-19 cases reported from Pedas factory cluster, bringing tally to 88

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said aggressive testing done following the discovery of the Pedas Covid-19 cluster in Negri Sembilan involving factory workers has confirmed 28 new infections over the last 24 hours. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Aggressive testing done following the discovery of the Pedas Covid-19 cluster in Negri Sembilan involving factory workers has confirmed 28 new infections over the last 24 hours, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

This brings the total number of infections from this new cluster to 88 cases, involving seven Malaysians and 81 foreigners.

Cumulatively, Dr Noor Hisham said 33 of the cases involved Nepalese, 26 Bangladeshis, 11 Indonesians and 11 Myanmar nationals.

“The source of the infection of this cluster is still under investigation,” he said in a statement issued today.

This comes after the cluster was identified on April 5 when a worker fell ill with a fever, cough and flu while complaining of headaches and breathing difficulties.

The worker subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 on April 12, after which investigations and contact tracing were carried out, with 786 people tested as of yesterday.

Those who were tested comprised factory workers, their families and close friends of the index case.

When compared to the numbers released yesterday, today’s new infections involved eight more Nepalese, eight more Bangladeshis, three more Indonesians, and nine more Myanmar nationals.